DEAL ALERT: Get HD Chromecast With Google TV Device For $20 (33% Off), Verizon Users Get 4K Model for $35 (30% Off)

If you need a new streaming player to watch NBA or NHL playoff games, or if you just need an update to your equipment, Google has an excellent new deal for you.

Right now, Google is offering its HD Chromecast with Google TV device for just $20. That’s a savings of $10, or 33% off the normal retail price of $30. This dongle will top out at 1080p, which is full HD, but considering you need a special TV to stream in higher definitions anyway, this is an excellent choice for most TV watchers.

There’s no need to subscribe to any other service to get this deal, just put it in your cart and check out!

How to Get HD Chromecast with Google TV device for Just $20

If you’re a Verizon customer looking to upgrade to the 4K Chromecast model, good news! Verizon is offering an exclusive deal right now, in which customers can save 30% off a Chromecast with Google TV 4K device. Instead of paying the normal $50 for the dongle, you can now snag it for just $35. Ultra-High-Definiton 4K streaming is essentially the highest screen resolution commercially available, so you’ll be getting the best picture quality possible with this device.

How to Get 4K Chromecast with Google TV Device for Just $35

Click here to activate the deal .

. Click “Continue” button

Enter your Verizon account information

Fill out your payment and shipping details to check out

Google Chromecast devices powered by Google TV offer a ton of innovative features, but one of the best of these might be something added quite recently. Last week, Google announced that the “Live” tab on Google TV-operated devices would now show users hundreds of free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels from providers like Pluto TV, Plex, Tubi and more. There’s a huge amount of entertainment right at your fingertips on Chromecast devices, so don’t wait! Snag yours today!