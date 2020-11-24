DEAL ALERT: Get Hulu 2020 Black Friday Deal For Just $1.99 a Month, Returns on Thanksgiving

Starting at Midnight on Thursday, November 26th, you can get Hulu for just $1.99 a month (normally $5.99) for the next 12 months. With the promotion, you’ll save $48 on Hulu w/ Limited Commercials over the next year.

For the 2020 Hulu Black Friday promo, you will have to subscribe by November 30th at 11:59pm to get the streaming service deal.

Only new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t been a subscriber in the last three months) — meaning that those who signed-up for the deal last year aren’t eligible.

This is the third year in a row that Hulu has had a Black Friday offer, with the 2020 Black Friday Deal matching the last year’s offer.

What Can I Watch With Hulu?

Hulu offers the best selection of current TV shows and starting at just $1.99 a month for their ad supported plan with this Black Friday sale, it is more affordable than both Netflix ($13.99), HBO Max ($14.99), Amazon Prime Video ($8.99).

Hulu is home to original series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, The Act, Shrill, Love Victor, Ramy, Mrs. America, and Academy Award winning films like “Parasite.”

The Hulu streaming library includes shows like This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy, Empire, Family Guy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live, Bob’s Burgers, Law & Order: SVU and more. For kids, there are shows from Boomerang, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon, as well as exclusive shows like Shrek, Shark Tale, and Kung Fu Panda.

What Devices Can I Stream Hulu?

You can stream Hulu on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, iOS, Android, VIZIO Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, and your browser.