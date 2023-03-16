DEAL ALERT: Get Lifetime Plex Pass for Only $95.99 (20% Off) in ‘St. Patrick’s Day’ Sale
Get ready to get the best of Plex at a discounted price to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The unique streaming service that blends all kinds of viewing options is offering a new deal to get a Lifetime Plex Pass Subscription for just $95.99, which is 20% less than the usual $119.99 cost. Additionally, it’s the first non-targeted deal of the year, so it is extremely limited, running just through Friday, March 17.
With Plex Pass, you get exclusive and early access to paid features. Downloads, sophisticated user controls, HDR tone mapping, Plex Dash, Plexamp, and Trailers and Extras are a few of these. When you attach an OTA (over-the-air) tuner to your Plex server, live TV streamers can use Plex Pass to watch and record Live TV from their OTA antenna. Plex will also allow you to keep media that you have purchased stored on your server, so that you never lose access, no matter what happens to services in the future.
How to Get a Lifetime Plex Pass Subscription for Just $95.99
- Click Here to activate the offer.
- Create or Login to Account.
- Select “Lifetime” Plan.
- Add Promo Code “LUCKYDAY23” at Checkout.
- Complete Purchase.
What Are the Main Features on Plex Pass?
If you’ve never used Plex, it’s a service that organizes all of your personal media and streaming material, including music, movies, TV shows, and photos. Take advantage of live TV, DVR, an expanding library of excellent web series, news, and podcasts.
Once your Plex Server is configured, you can view it from your mobile device or PC as well as from streaming media players like Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku.
Plex provides cord-cutters:
- The Power to Download: Get your media on all your mobile devices.
- Plexamp: A custom music app for music lovers.
- Ultimate TV & DVR: Watch and record local, live broadcast TV.
- Skip Intros: Save time and skip the boring credits.
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 300+ free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
The service also offers a universal watchlist - simply add the streaming services you subscribe to and Plex becomes an automatic launch portal for any show or movie. This saves you the trouble of looking up what is streaming where.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
The service offers 11 live local news channels, including outlets in Detroit, Atlanta, Memphis, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Boston, and Seattle.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.