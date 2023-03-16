DEAL ALERT: Get Lifetime Plex Pass for Only $95.99 (20% Off) in ‘St. Patrick’s Day’ Sale

Get ready to get the best of Plex at a discounted price to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The unique streaming service that blends all kinds of viewing options is offering a new deal to get a Lifetime Plex Pass Subscription for just $95.99, which is 20% less than the usual $119.99 cost. Additionally, it’s the first non-targeted deal of the year, so it is extremely limited, running just through Friday, March 17.

With Plex Pass, you get exclusive and early access to paid features. Downloads, sophisticated user controls, HDR tone mapping, Plex Dash, Plexamp, and Trailers and Extras are a few of these. When you attach an OTA (over-the-air) tuner to your Plex server, live TV streamers can use Plex Pass to watch and record Live TV from their OTA antenna. Plex will also allow you to keep media that you have purchased stored on your server, so that you never lose access, no matter what happens to services in the future.

How to Get a Lifetime Plex Pass Subscription for Just $95.99

Click Here to activate the offer.

Create or Login to Account.

Select “Lifetime” Plan.

Add Promo Code “ LUCKYDAY23 ” at Checkout.

” at Checkout. Complete Purchase.

Get The Deal $95.99 | normally $119.99 plex.tv Save 20% with Code: LUCKYDAY23

What Are the Main Features on Plex Pass?

If you’ve never used Plex, it’s a service that organizes all of your personal media and streaming material, including music, movies, TV shows, and photos. Take advantage of live TV, DVR, an expanding library of excellent web series, news, and podcasts.

Once your Plex Server is configured, you can view it from your mobile device or PC as well as from streaming media players like Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

Plex provides cord-cutters:

The Power to Download: Get your media on all your mobile devices.

Get your media on all your mobile devices. Plexamp: A custom music app for music lovers.

A custom music app for music lovers. Ultimate TV & DVR: Watch and record local, live broadcast TV.

Watch and record local, live broadcast TV. Skip Intros: Save time and skip the boring credits.