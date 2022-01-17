DEAL ALERT: Get NBA League Pass + NBA TV For JUST $49.99 For Rest of 2022 Season (80% OFF)

If you’ve been waiting to sign-up for NBA League Pass, they are making it awfully temping with this special deal. For a limited time, you can get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for only $49.99 (normally $230), after a 7-Day Free Trial. This is the biggest discount they’ve ever offered on NBA League Pass, even bigger than Black Friday when it was $99.99.

How to Get NBA League Pass For $49.99

Click here to activate the offer

Select “NBA League Pass with NBA TV”

Create Your Account

Complete Payment

Get The Deal $49.99 / year | normally $230 nba.com Get 80% OFF NBA League Pass + NBA TV For Rest of 2021-22 Season

With NBA League Pass + NBA TV, you will get every out-of-market game for all NBA teams. You won’t be able to stream nationally televised games on NBA TV, ABC, ESPN, and TNT, as well as games available in your local market are blacked out.

If you want to get the absolute lowest price, you can choose Team Pass which is $39.99, but you will only get out-of-market games for just 1 team and NBA TV is not included. If you want NBA League Pass Premium with NBA TV, it is just $99.99 (normally $280), which has no commercials and includes two simultaneous streams.

With all NBA League Pass plans, you can choose the home and away feed. They also have in-stream advanced stats, so you can check the players’ and teams’ performance without leaving the stream. After the game, you will have access to full-length and 10-min condensed replays. For those games that are blacked out, you will get on-demand access 3 days after the broadcast.

With the included NBA TV add-on, you will also get a 24/7 feed of NBA TV. In addition to live games, you will also get all their studio shows.

If you prefer, the offer is also available via Sling TV, NBA League Pass, and YouTube TV for $14.99 a month.

For those who want to stream games in their local market, you will still need a Live TV Streaming Service. Unfortunately, with Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV all without Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Altitude, Spectrum SportsNet, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, your only option is the $84.99 DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan.

For teams carried on NBC Sports-owned RSNs like the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Philadelphia 76ers, you have multiple options to stream like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

For others like the New York Knicks (MSG), Portland Trail Blazers (ROOT Sports Northwest), and Houston Rockets (AT&T SportsNet Southwest), you can use either fuboTV or DIRECTV STREAM.