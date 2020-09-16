DEAL ALERT: Get NFL RedZone For 1-Month Free, When You Sign-Up For Sling TV

Sling TV surprised fans right before kick-off with the return of NFL RedZone and NFL Network to the service. Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream NFL Network at just $30 a month.

But the best news for NFL fans is that for a limited time, Sling is offering all new customers their Sports Extra add-on, which includes NFL RedZone, free for their first month.

How to Get NFL RedZone For Free

Click Here to activate the offer and sign-up for Sling TV

Add Your Email Address, Set Password, & Zip Code

Choose Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue

Adding Billing Info & Complete Sign-Up

Get The Deal $30+ / month sling.com Get NFL RedZone For For Free When You Sign-Up For Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue Plan

The promotion is only available to new users or those who have signed up in the last 30 Days. After the promotion ends, you will be charged for Sports Extra if you don’t cancel.

To get NFL RedZone, you will need the “Sports Plus” add-on with either Sling Blue ($30) or Sling Orange + Blue Plan ($45). It normally costs $10 with Sling Blue, or $15 with Sling Orange + Blue — but you will get it free for 1-month with the special promotion.

Sling TV is the Cheapest Way to Get NFL RedZone

While NFL Network and NFL RedZone are available on other services, with the promotion, it’s $46 less than getting NFL Network and NFL RedZone though YouTube TV.

In addition, ~20 select markets, you will get NBC and FOX for additional NFL coverage. You can always supplement your subscription with CBS All Access to get NFL on CBS for $5.99 a month.

If you also want Monday Night Football on ESPN, you can add Sling Orange to your Sling Blue plan for just $15 more — for total of $45 a month.

What is Sling Sports Extra?

With Sling Blue Sports Extra, you will get beIN Sports, Campus Insiders, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, Motorsport TV, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Outside Television, Pac-12 Network, Stadium Plus, and Tennis Channel.

However, if you upgrade to Sling Orange & Blue with Sports Plus, you will also get ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Buzzer Beater, ESPN Goal Line, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

What is Sling Orange and Sling Blue?

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

Get The Deal $30+ / month sling.com Get NFL RedZone For For Free When You Sign-Up For Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue Plan

Sling TV Channel Lineup

Top Cable

Top Sports

Pro Sports

College Sports