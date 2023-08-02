DEAL ALERT: Get One Month of DAZN for $0.99 When You Order the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz PPV Fight

Jake Paul. Nate Diaz. It’s going down this Saturday night, as the two boxers will put on the gloves and square off. Fight night begins at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 5 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and boxing fans everywhere will want to tune in to see the former MMA star (Diaz) step out of the octagon and into the ring.

The fight will be available to stream on both ESPN+ and DAZN, but if users want to watch the match and save a little cash at the same time, DAZN is the way to go. Thanks to a limited-time offer from DAZN, users who buy the pay-per-view of Paul vs. Diaz can save $10 (just $59.99 compared to ESPN+’s $69.98) and can get their first month of DAZN for just $0.99, a $24.99 value.

How to Get the First Month of DAZN for $0.99 (96% off) and Watch Paul vs. Diaz

Click here to activate the offer .

. Click ‘Sign Up Now’

Ensure you have checked the box to purchase the Paul vs. Diaz fight.

Scroll down and pick the Monthly Saver or Flexible Pass plans, then click “Next.”

Enter your payment and contact info to finish signing up.

The Monthly Saver plan requires you to sign up for a 12-month subscription to DAZN, but if you do, you’ll be able to watch DAZN for a whole year at a $19.99 monthly rate instead of the standard $24.99 cost. That means you’ll save $60 per year over a traditional DAZN subscription.

If you opt for the Flexible Pass, your price will revert to $24.99 for your second month. Should you decide to cancel, it’s important to note that DAZN’s cancelation policy works a little differently than other streamers. Instead of terminating your service when your next billing date comes, DAZN considers the date you cancel as your giving 30 days’ notice. You’ll pay a prorated rate for the next 30 days based on how many of those days occur in the month following your next billing date.

What you won’t have to do is pay the $9.99 monthly subscription fee that ESPN+ is charging on top of the pay-per-view cost of ESPN’s $10 markup compared to DAZN. So, even if you have an ESPN+ subscription, it is still cheaper to go directly DAZN in this instance.

A DAZN subscription in the U.S. will get you access to more than 50 fights every year, crossover boxing, women’s soccer, and more. In Canada, the service has even more power, as it carries NFL regular season action in addition to combat sports.