DEAL ALERT: Get Paramount+ for 1-Month Free for a Limited Time; No Promo Code Required

If you missed out on their last promo, new and returning customers can now get a one-month free trial of the ad-free Paramount+ Premium option which normally costs $9.99 per month. Unlike previous deals, there’s no promo code required for this one as the service’s special Summer Sale runs through June 20.

With this extended free trial, customers can stream the Tony Awards on June 12, re-watch “Top Gun”, or catch recently released films like “The Lost City”, “Sonic 2”, “Jackass Forever,” or “South Park: The Streaming Wars.” If you already wrapped up “Yellowstone,” you can now stream the western’s prequel series “1883,” which is only available on Paramount+.

How to Get a Free Month of Paramount+

Click here to activate the deal.

You will get your first month free of either plan.

The coupon will automatically apply (if not, use Code: SUMMER)

Get The Deal FREE | normally $9.99 paramountplus.com Get a Free Month, No Promo Code Required

With Paramount+ you can watch:

Your NFL on CBS games all season long.

The SEC on CBS “Game of The Week.”

Every Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game.

Your Local CBS Affiliate (with Premium Plan, which is included in this offer).

They also have popular movies “A Quiet Place: Part II”, or family favorites “Clifford The Big Red Dog” and “Paw Patrol: The Movie” – all which are available on Paramount+, so you can stream them from your couch.

Get The Deal FREE | normally $9.99 paramountplus.com Get a Free Month, No Promo Code Required

The streaming service includes TV shows and movies from channels like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, and [Smithsonian], as well as Paramount+ original series like “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

The service also recently added 1,000 new movies including “The Avengers,” “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Skyfall,” and more (a full list is below). In addition, they added “A Quiet Place: Part II” and debuted Mark Wahlberg’s new movie, “Infinite,” which skipped theaters to go straight to Paramount+.

The Paramount+ ad-free tier includes access to your local CBS affiliate, which means you can watch NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf. It is also now the exclusive home to Champions League soccer.

One of the more alluring points of Paramount Plus is the fact that it’s constantly getting additional content; the service will be expanding the company’s library to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies.

You’ll also be able to binge original series like “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Interrogation,” “The Good Fight,” and more. You can see a full list of original series here.

How to Stream the new ‘Paramount+’ for Free

Stream Paramount+ originals, such as “Star Trek: Discovery and “SpongeBob: Kamp Koral” with a one-month free trial. Streamable content also includes live NFL games and on-demand access to 30,000+ TV show episodes.

Get The Deal FREE | normally $9.99 paramountplus.com Get a Free Month, No Promo Code Required

Movies on Paramount+

Action Terminator: Dark Fate

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Red Dawn

Skyfall

The Avengers

Gemini Man

The Rhythm Section Kids/Family Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Addams Family

Wonder Park

The Adventures of Tintin

Charlotte’s Web

Horror Body Cam

Saint Maud

Crawl

Child’s Play

Gretel & Hansel

Pet Sematary

The Prodigy

The Haunting

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Arachnophobia Comedies Like a Boss

The Hustle

Valley Girl

What Men Want

Fighting with My Family

The Little Hours

The Dictator

I Love You, Man

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Tropic Thunder

No Strings Attached

Hello, My Name Is Doris

The School of Rock