DEAL ALERT: Get Paramount+ Premium With SHOWTIME for Just $11.99 per Month (27% Off)

It’s been pretty well advertised by now that, starting in the third quarter of 2023, SHOWTIME will no longer be a standalone streaming platform. Its content will be merged onto Paramount+, creating a new tier called “Paramount+ with Showtime.”

Paramount previously offered users the opportunity to bundle Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for a lower price. Users could pick the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential tier with SHOWTIME for $11.99 per month, or upgrade to Paramount+ Premium with SHOWTIME for $14.99. The latter option gives users ad-free streaming, and a 24/7 live feed of their local CBS affiliate as well.

But following the announcement of the changes coming in the third quarter of the year, Paramount dropped the price for the Premium tier, so users can get the cheaper $11.99 monthly rate for the Paramount+ and SHOWTIME bundle whether they sign up for Essential or Premium. That’s a savings of $3 per month, or 27%, for users who opt to go Premium over what they would have paid before the merger was announced.

Signing up for the annual plan offers even bigger savings; it’s $119.99 per year ($10 per month), so it represents a savings of 33% over what customers would have had to pay to get Paramount+ Premium with SHOWTIME for $14.99 per month ($180 per year).

How to Get Paramount+ Premium with SHOWTIME For Just $11.99 per Month

Click here to activate the deal .

. Scroll down until you see the “Get the Bundle” button, then click “Continue.”

Pick the Paramount+ Premium with SHOWTIME Bundle option, and pick monthly or annual.

Enter your payment information and complete the sign-up process.

7-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: SURVIVOR44

Paramount+ is one of the best general entertainment services on the market, offering blockbuster movies like “Top Gun: Maverick,” as well as popular TV series such as “Rabbit Hole” and “Star Trek: Picard.” Your 24/7 access to CBS stations will bring you a ton of live sports, from college basketball to UEFA Champions League soccer to pro football once the NFL season starts up again. SHOWTIME features titles like “Yellowjackets,” “Waco: The Aftermath,” and hundreds more titles.

Signing up for the annual plan to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME now will insulate you from a potential price increase when the merger of the two services is completed later this year. In short, there’s never been a better time for users to grab a subscription to Paramount+ Premium with Showtime.