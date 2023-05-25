DEAL ALERT: Get Paramount+ with Showtime Bundle for Just $5.99 per Month for Three Months (50% Off)

If you’re a Paramount+ user, you’re likely already familiar with the service’s plans to integrate its highest-priced Premium tier with Showtime content this summer. Just this week, in fact, Paramount announced a launching date of June 27 for Paramount+ with Showtime.

When the plan is released it will cost $11.99 per month, a jump of $2 from the $9.99 per month Paramount+ Premium users are currently paying. That’s not a bad bargain to gain access to shows like “Yellowjackets,” “Your Honor” and movies such as “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which just took home the 2023 Academy Award for Best Picture.

The bargain gets even better for new users who have never signed up for Paramount+. From now until Sunday, June 4, new customers can sign up for the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle for just $5.99 per month for their first three months. That’s a hefty savings of 50% over the $11.99 monthly price that current Paramount+ Premium users will be paying once the merger is complete!

How to Get Paramount+ with Showtime Bundle for $5.99 per Month for Three Months (50% off)

Click here to activate the deal .

. Scroll down just a bit until you see the “Get the Bundle” button.

Choose the monthly plan.

Enter your information and finish signing up.

The deal will bring you access to the on-demand libraries of both Showtime and Paramount+ for an incredible price. You’ll be able to watch shows like “1883” and “1923,” new hit movies like “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Top Gun Maverick,” and even live sports like UEFA Champions League soccer.

The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle also includes a livestream of your local CBS affiliate. That means you can see live news and local coverage, and if you keep your service until NFL season rolls around, you can stream every game shown on CBS in your market at no extra cost on Paramount+.