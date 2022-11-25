DEAL ALERT: Get Peacock Black Friday Deal For Just $0.99 a Month For 12 Months (80% OFF)

New and returning subscribers to Peacock can get 80% off their next year of service, meaning that they can stream Peacock Premium for just $0.99 per month for the next year. The deal is month-to-month, so you can cancel at anytime.

If you prefer Premium Plus (No Ads), you can get that for just $5.99 per month for the next year (normally $9.99/month). You only have until November 28th, so you will have to hurry. Since you can watch the World Cup in Spanish, you will be able to stream USA vs. England this afternoon.

With Peacock, you can stream the latest NBC and Bravo shows, live Hallmark channels, “The Office,” “Sunday Night Football,” Premier League soccer, Notre Dame football, every WWE PPV event, and every World Cup match in Spanish.

How to Get 80% Off Peacock Premium

How to Get 80% Off Peacock Premium

Select “Get Started”

Select Peacock Premium Monthly Plan

Apply Promo Code: “SAVEBIG” at Checkout

Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

Now is a great time to subscribe to Peacock, because you will get live access to the Thanksgiving Day Parade, NFL Action, the World Cup in Spanish, and live access to Hallmark channels and their entire library of holiday movies.

If you need a new movie to stream, Peacock is streaming “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Nope,” “Beast”, “Minions: The Rise of Gru”, and more.

They also have a library full of TV favorites like “The Office,” “Modern Family,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Who is Eligible for Peacock’s Black Friday 2022 Deal?

All new and returning Peacock customers are eligible for the deal. If you are currently a Peacock Free subscriber, you can upgrade to take advantage of the deal. You only won’t be eligible if you’re an existing Peacock Premium or Premium Pus subscriber.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

What Can You Watch with Peacock Premium?

Peacock Premium includes 15,000 hours of programming including next-day access to the current season of all NBCU series, Peacock Originals, and live sports like Premier League Soccer, “Sunday Night Football,” “MLB Sunday Morning Leadoff,” the WWE Network, Notre Dame football, the Ryder Cup, and the Olympics.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock has original series including shows like “Rutherford Falls,” “Bel Air,” and “Dr. Death,” as well as many classic shows like “The Office,” “Modern Family,” “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order: SVU” and “Chicago Fire.”

Peacock is now the streaming home for all NBC, Bravo, USA Network, and other NBCUniversal programming. With next-day access to originals and less than five minutes of ads on its premium tier, a 60% discount has a lot to offer incoming viewers. New additions to the streamer include Bravo series such as “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Top Chef” and “Watch What Happens,” as well as upcoming new releases such as “Winter House” and “Below Deck Med.”