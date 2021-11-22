 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Get Peacock Premium For Just $2.50 a Month (50% OFF) For The Next 6 Months With This Special Promo Code

Jason Gurwin

For a limited time, you can get the next six months of Peacock Premium for just $2.50 (normally $4.99) or Peacock Premium Plus (Ad-Free) for just $7.50 a month (normally $9.99) with Promo Code: TODAY.

The service is normally available for $4.99 a month (ad-supported) and $9.99 a month (ad-free). But with the discount, is just $2.49 a month for Peacock Premium when pre-paid annually. This would make it the least expensive of the major subscription video streaming services.

How to Get 50% OFF Peacock For 6 Months

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “$4.99 A Month” Under Peacock Premium
  • “Tap have a promo code?”
  • Add Promo Code: TODAY
  • Add Your Email & Password
  • Enter Payment Information and “Pay Now”

The service is available on most major platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.

This is a great option for Premier League fans, who want the stream the full schedule of games that aren’t available on TV.

