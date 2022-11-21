DEAL ALERT: Get Peacock Premium Plus for Just $5.99 per Month for the Next Year (40% Off)
Peacock launched an insane Black Friday deal that allows you to subscribe to Peacock Premium for just $0.99 per month for the next year with code SAVEBIG.
With Peacock, you can stream the latest NBC and Bravo shows, live Hallmark channels, “The Office,” “Sunday Night Football,” Premier League soccer, Notre Dame football, every WWE PPV event, and every World Cup match in Spanish.
But, what if you want the upgraded Peacock Premium Plus — which is ad-free, allows offline downloads, and now includes live access to your local NBC affiliate? Well good news, with Peacock’s Black Friday promo, you can get Premium Plus, which is normally $9.99 per month, for just $5.99 monthly for the next year.
How to Get 40% Off Peacock Premium Plus
- Click here to Activate The Deal.
- Select “Get Started.”
- Select Peacock Premium Plus Monthly Plan.
- Apply Promo Code: “SAVEBIG” at Checkout.
- Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”
Now is a great time to subscribe to Peacock, because you will get live access to the Thanksgiving Day Parade, NFL action, the World Cup in Spanish, and live access to Hallmark channels and some of the networks’ most popular holiday movies.
If you need a new movie to stream, Peacock is streaming “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Nope,” “Beast”, “Minions: The Rise of Gru”, and more. The streamer also has a library full of TV favorites like “The Office,” “Modern Family,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
Who is Eligible for Peacock’s Black Friday 2022 Deal?
All new and returning Peacock customers are eligible for the deal. If you are currently a Peacock Free subscriber, you can upgrade to take advantage of the deal. However, you only won’t be eligible if you’re an existing Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscriber.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV
What Can You Watch with Peacock Premium?
Peacock Premium includes 15,000 hours of programming including next-day access to the current season of all NBCU series, Peacock Originals, and live sports like Premier League Soccer, “Sunday Night Football,” “MLB Sunday Morning Leadoff,” the WWE Network, Notre Dame football, the Ryder Cup, and the Olympics.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock has original series including shows like “Rutherford Falls,” “Bel Air,” and “Dr. Death,” as well as many classic shows like “The Office,” “Modern Family,” “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order: SVU” and “Chicago Fire.”
Peacock is now the streaming home for all NBC, Bravo, USA Network, and other NBCUniversal programming. With next-day access to originals and less than five minutes of ads on its premium tier, a 60% discount has a lot to offer incoming viewers. New additions to the streamer include Bravo series such as “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Top Chef” and “Watch What Happens,” as well as upcoming new releases such as “Winter House” and “Below Deck Med.”
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.