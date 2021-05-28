DEAL ALERT: Get Philo For $20 a Month For Life, Before Price Hike on June 8th

Philo, the Skinny Bundle with 60+ cable channels, is going up in price – but you have a chance to lock in the $20 price, by trying it out before then.

The last day to lock in a Philo subscription at $20 a month is June 7th, before the company increases their rate to $25 on June 8th. For those already subscribed at the lower price, they will get to keep that price as long as they remain subscribed.

How to Get a Free Trial of Philo

Click Here to activate the free trial Enter your mobile number or email Add your payment information Subscribe for your 7-Day Free Trial

That means you can watch 60+ channels of Live TV, including A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and VH1 for five weeks for just $15.

On top of that, you’ll get an Unlimited DVR to record your favorite shows and you can stream on three different devices at the same time.

How to Get a Free Trial of Philo

How to Get a Free Trial of Philo How Much Does Philo cost?

How Much Does Philo cost? What Devices Can I Use to Stream Philo?

What Devices Can I Use to Stream Philo? Does Philo Include a DVR?

Does Philo Include a DVR? What Channels Can I Watch with Philo?

What Channels Can I Watch with Philo? Top Cable Channels on Philo

The new $25 a month plan does come with one additional benefit in that you will now be able to keep your recordings for up to 1 year, up from the current 30-day limit. If you sign-up at the $20 plan, you can always upgrade to the new plan on June 8th.

Despite the price hike, Philo still remains the most economical way for viewers to access live TV programming when compared to competitors FuboTV and YoutubeTV, as long as they are not in search of a large selection of sports content.

The price of a subscription increases if movie fans opt for the available Starz and EPIX add-ons.

Unlike other competing services, Philo had been able to maintain its $20/month price tag for a significant period of time now.

The new increase makes sense considering Philo’s growth with regard to content. The service recently added Crackle, Bloomberg TV, and Revry to its current lineup.

Regarding the increase, Philo CEO Andrew McCollum said:

“As many of you know, our contracts with our content partners include fees we pay that go up every year, and a significant part of the cost of Philo is driven by our platform and billing partners. We are relentless in our focus on keeping our price low, so we do everything we can to reduce our overhead while managing these increasing costs. Even with those efforts, we can’t offset these rising costs indefinitely, and this change reflects that reality.”

In November of last year, the sports-free streaming TV bundle is revealed they now had 800,000 subscribers. Launched in 2017, Philo’s saw incredible growth in the first half of 2020, the fastest of any MVPD. In August 2020, the company announced that it had nearly 750,000 subscribers.

The Live TV Streaming Service has channels from AMC, Discovery, and Viacom, and others and the Philo app is available for Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.

How Much Does Philo cost?

Until June 8th, Philo will cost $20 a month, after a (buy-link: philo text: 7-Day Free Trial. Starting that day, new subscribers will pay $25 a month, while existing ones will be locked in at $20. Unlike cable there are no extra fees and no contracts, so you can cancel anytime.

Compared to cable and other services like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, you could save as much as $45 a month.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream Philo?

Philo works on most major streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast (from Android), iOS, Android, and your computer.

Does Philo Include a DVR?

Cloud DVR & On-Demand Includes Unlimited DVR which includes the ability to fast-forward through ads. You can also watch thousands of hours of on-demand TV shows and movies. Max Streams Includes up to 3 Simultaneous Streams. You can create different user profiles for various people in your family.

What Channels Can I Watch with Philo?

For just $20 a month (until June 8th), you’ll get 18 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels.

Philo offers A&E, AccuWeather, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, AXS TV, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, Cheddar, Cheddar Big News, CLEO TV, CMT, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Crime & Investigation, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, Food Network, FYI, GetTV, GSN, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, History, IFC, INSP, Investigation Discovery, Law&Crime, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, LOGO, Magnolia Network, MotorTrend Network, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, OWN, Paramount Network, PeopleTV, Revolt, Science, SundanceTV, Tastemade, TeenNick, TLC, Travel Channel, TV Land, TV One, upTV, VH1, Viceland, and WE tv.

Top Cable Channels on Philo