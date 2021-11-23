DEAL ALERT: Get Roku Streambar For Just $79.99 (40% OFF)

Roku has dropped the price of their Roku Streambar to its lowest price ever, at just $79.99 (normally $129.99) For Black Friday 2021. The device combines a soundbar and 4K streaming player in a single compact device.

Through Cyber Monday, you can get the Roku Streambar for just $79.99 (normally $129.99). At $79.99, the Roku Streambar may be the best value in the entire Roku line-up. When you consider, you’re getting a $50 streaming device built-in, you’re basically upping your audio game for just $30.

Roku Streambar

4K, 60 FPS, Bluetooth

Roku Voice Remote

Soundbar & Streaming Player in One

If you would prefer just a streaming player, you can get their latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $29.99 (normally $49.99) and Roku Premiere for just $19.99 (normally $39.99) for Black Friday 2021.

You can see a full list of Roku deals here.

The Roku Streambar also includes the Roku Voice Remote, which can control power and volume on your TV. The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, and YouTube.

Just like Apple streaming devices, it also supports AirPlay from your iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices.

About Roku Streambar