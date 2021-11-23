DEAL ALERT: Get Roku Streambar For Just $79.99 (40% OFF)
Roku has dropped the price of their Roku Streambar to its lowest price ever, at just $79.99 (normally $129.99) For Black Friday 2021. The device combines a soundbar and 4K streaming player in a single compact device.
Through Cyber Monday, you can get the Roku Streambar for just $79.99 (normally $129.99). At $79.99, the Roku Streambar may be the best value in the entire Roku line-up. When you consider, you’re getting a $50 streaming device built-in, you’re basically upping your audio game for just $30.
Roku Streambar
- 4K, 60 FPS, Bluetooth
- Roku Voice Remote
- Soundbar & Streaming Player in One
If you would prefer just a streaming player, you can get their latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $29.99 (normally $49.99) and Roku Premiere for just $19.99 (normally $39.99) for Black Friday 2021.
You can see a full list of Roku deals here.
The Roku Streambar also includes the Roku Voice Remote, which can control power and volume on your TV. The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, and YouTube.
Just like Apple streaming devices, it also supports AirPlay from your iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices.
About Roku Streambar
- Share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay.
- Built-in 4K streaming device: Enjoy an easy, fast interface with the newest and most popular channels, plus access to endless free entertainment—stream in brilliant HD, 4K, and HDR picture with sharp resolution and vivid colors optimized for any TV
- Surprisingly big sound: Listen in awe as four internal speakers fill your room with clean, pure sound featuring Dolby Audio—calibrated for full, rich sound, you’ll love how great your TV sounds at an incredible value
- Smarter than your average soundbar: Roku Streambar produces sound well beyond its size with the help of advanced audio engineering within the Roku OS—boosted volume and speech clarity will make your TV easier to hear and add rich depth to your music
- Simple sound settings: It’s easy to perfect your sound no matter what you’re watching—automatically lower loud commercials, boost the volume of voices, and optimize the sound for night listening so you don’t wake the house
- Quick and easy setup: Everything you need is included in the box—just plug it into your TV and connect to the internet; it’s that simple
- No more juggling remotes: Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming all with the Roku voice remote—use your voice to quickly search, play entertainment, turn captions on, and more