DEAL ALERT: Get Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ for Just $49, Lowest Price Ever

If you are looking to up your streaming game, you can now get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ for just $49, down 30% from its normal price of $70. This price is the lowest that the home theater upgrade has had since launching last fall.

Last year, Roku launched a major update to their 4K streaming stick, replacing the Roku Streaming Stick+ with the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K. As we shared in our review of the device, it is snappier, supports Dolby Vision, and is a worthwhile upgrade, even for those who already have a Roku Streaming Stick+.

However, this version even improves upon the standard 4k stick. The 4k+ has all of the same features of the previous version, but also includes the upgraded voice remote feature and features a rechargeable battery, so no more hunting for AAAs in the junk drawer to turn on the TV.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ (Latest Model)

New Quad-Core Processor

HD & 4K up to 60 FPS

HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, & Dolby Vision

Supports Dolby Digital 5.1

Includes Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls

2x Wi-Fi Speed & 50% Better Range

$49.00 | normally $70.00

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ is an incredible deal at just over $49. If you need Dolby Vision, this is an inexpensive upgrade to improve your video quality. The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and Peacock.

