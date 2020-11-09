DEAL ALERT: You Can Get Roku Ultra LT For Just $48 (40% OFF)

Ahead of Black Friday, Roku has brought their Roku Ultra LT to an all-time low at just $48 (normally $79.99).

The Walmart-exclusive device is similar to the 2019 Roku Ultra, in that it supports 4K HDR, includes a USB and MicroSD slot, and an Ethernet Port. It also has the Advanced Voice Remote which includes a headphone jack for private listening.

Unlike the 2020 Roku Ultra though, it doesn’t support Dolby Vision or include Bluetooth.

Roku Ultra LT

HD, 4K, & HDR Streaming

Enhanced Voice Remote with customizable button and headphone jack for private listening

Advanced Wireless Receiver (4x Range) & Ethernet Port

Includes USB and MicroSD Card slot for local storage and faster app launching

Thousands of Apps Including Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, & More

The Roku Ultra LT streaming player comes with a Enhanced Roku Voice Remote, which added two customizable buttons. Like previous models, you will get premium headphones included, which can be used with the remote’s headphone jack for private listening. It also has an ethernet port and USB/MicroSD Card slot for local storage and faster channel launching.