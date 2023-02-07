DEAL ALERT: Get Six Months of MGM+ 50% Off; $15 for Half a Year

If you’ve been thinking about trying out MGM+ since Amazon rebranded its EPIX cable channel and streaming service but haven’t been certain if you would be able to justify the price, here’s a prime opportunity for you. For a limited time, you can sign up for MGM+ for six months for only $15. That’s a 50% discount from the normal $30, and you’ll have access to recent hit films like “Top Gun: Maverick” as well as an extensive catalog of classics.

How to Get Six Months of MGM+ for $15

Click this link to get started.

Click “Start My Subscription.”

Create your MGM+ account.

Enter your payment information and click “Start My Subscription.”

MGM+, the streaming service formerly known as EPIX, was rebranded in January to better reflect the extensive library of MGM films now under the control of the service’s parent company Amazon. This new deal is available to any new subscribers.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream the MGM+ App?

You can stream MGM+ on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

What Original Series Can I Stream with the MGM+ App?

MGM+ has a great new slate of original scripted and documentary series that includes “Godfather of Harlem,” “The Emperor of Ocean Park,” “Hoodlum,” “Earth Abides,” “American Classic,” “Ark,” “Hollywood Black,” “Hot Stuff,” “The Devil Within,” and “Wonderland Murders & the Secret History of Hollywood,” all of which can exclusively be streamed on MGM+.

What Movies Can I Stream with the MGM+ App?

The MGM+ service provides an expansive library of film titles from MGM and other major Hollywood Studios. The library of titles includes blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick;” MGM hits “No Time to Die” and “House of Gucci;” and beloved franchises like James Bond and Rocky. The service also offers fan favorites like “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Platoon,” “Robocop,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Star Trek: Into Darkness,” “The Lost City,” “Barbershop,” “The Pink Panther,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “A Quiet Place,” and “Father of the Bride.”