DEAL ALERT: Get STARZ for $1.99 per Month for 3 Months via Prime Video
If you’ve been waiting to stream “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” on STARZ until you got a deal worthy of Nic Cage’s sublimity in the film, your weight is now over if you’re an Amazon Prime customer.
Right now, Amazon is offering Prime members a fantastic bargain: three months of STARZ for $1.99 each. That’s a $26.97 value, which means grabbing this deal now will allow you to save 78% off three months of STARZ. Not only will you be able to watch “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” you’ll also find original series like “Power Book II: Ghost” and much more.
How to Get Three Months of STARZ For $1.99 Each
- Make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then click here to activate the deal.
- Click the “Get Started” button.
- Review that your information is correct, and hit “Confirm” to start watching.
If you cash in on this deal now, you’ll also be able to watch the entire first season of “Minx” on-demand. Set in the 1970s, this critically-acclaimed series centers on a young feminist (Ophelia Lovibond) in LA who creates the first erotic mag for women with the help of a sleazy publisher (Jake Johnson). “Minx” was canceled by HBO Max in December of 2022, but saved from the scrap heap by STARZ a few weeks later. Season 1 of “Minx” debuts on STARZ on March 24, and Season 2 was nearly finished when it was canceled, so it too could debut sometime in the next three months.
If you decide you like STARZ enough to keep it as a full-time part of your streaming rotation, you’ll be able to access it at a discounted rate after your three months are up if you bundle it with MGM+. Prime Video is set to begin offering a bundle of the two services in the coming weeks, at a price point of $11.99. The two services cost $14.98 separately, so customers will be able to save 20% when the bundle becomes available.
STARZ
STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on the STARZ channel without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to 7,500+ films and episodes, including all of their current originals like “Outlander,” The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.”
The service also offers a large rotating library of older films like “Die Hard, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, 12 Monkeys,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”
You can subscribe for $8.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.