DEAL ALERT: Get STARZ for $1.99 per Month for 3 Months via Prime Video

If you’ve been waiting to stream “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” on STARZ until you got a deal worthy of Nic Cage’s sublimity in the film, your weight is now over if you’re an Amazon Prime customer.

Right now, Amazon is offering Prime members a fantastic bargain: three months of STARZ for $1.99 each. That’s a $26.97 value, which means grabbing this deal now will allow you to save 78% off three months of STARZ. Not only will you be able to watch “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” you’ll also find original series like “Power Book II: Ghost” and much more.

How to Get Three Months of STARZ For $1.99 Each

Make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then click here to activate the deal .

. Click the “Get Started” button.

Review that your information is correct, and hit “Confirm” to start watching.

Get the STARZ Deal $1.99 per month for 3 months 78% off

If you cash in on this deal now, you’ll also be able to watch the entire first season of “Minx” on-demand. Set in the 1970s, this critically-acclaimed series centers on a young feminist (Ophelia Lovibond) in LA who creates the first erotic mag for women with the help of a sleazy publisher (Jake Johnson). “Minx” was canceled by HBO Max in December of 2022, but saved from the scrap heap by STARZ a few weeks later. Season 1 of “Minx” debuts on STARZ on March 24, and Season 2 was nearly finished when it was canceled, so it too could debut sometime in the next three months.

If you decide you like STARZ enough to keep it as a full-time part of your streaming rotation, you’ll be able to access it at a discounted rate after your three months are up if you bundle it with MGM+. Prime Video is set to begin offering a bundle of the two services in the coming weeks, at a price point of $11.99. The two services cost $14.98 separately, so customers will be able to save 20% when the bundle becomes available.