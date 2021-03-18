DEAL ALERT: Get STARZ, Showtime, AMC+ or PBS Kids for $0.99 Per Month Through Amazon Prime Video Channels

If you’ve been looking to try some new streaming services, Amazon Prime Video is offering an incredible deal. For just $0.99 per month for your first two months, you’ll get Amazon Music Unlimited and the streaming channel of your choice through Prime Video.

AMC+ (includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited)

STARZ

Showtime

PBS Kids

The offer is valid for Amazon Prime members only, but if you’re not one - you can get a 30 Day Free Trial.

After your two months are up, the full prices on all these services will kick in, so Amazon Music Unlimited will become $7.99/month, STARZ will become $8.99/month, Showtime goes to $10.99/month, AMC+ is $8.99/month, and PBS Kids would renew at $4.99/month.

How to Get Amazon Music Unlimited + STARZ, Showtime, AMC+, or PBS Kids for 99 cents

Click here to activate the offer

Select your preferred channel

Click Try now

Confirm & Complete Sign-Up

A STARZ subscription would allow you to see movies like “Whiplash,” “Inside Out,” “Good Will Hunting,” “Braveheart,” “Heat,” “Titanic,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and “Frozen.” Popular series include “Luther,” “Black Sails,” “American Gods,” and “Outlander.”

A Showtime trial offers “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “1917,” “No Country For Old Men,” and “Dr. Strangelove.” Popular series include “Shameless,” “Homeland,” and “Dexter.”

AMC+ gives you “Dawn of the Dead,” “Talladega Nights,” “Ghostbusters,” “Groundhog Day,” and “Terminator 2.” You can also catch up on “The Walking Dead.”

PBS Kids is a godsend if you have young children. Fire up “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and your kids will be mesmerized.

The fine print shows that you’ll need to cancel these services individually. If you cancel the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription during the promotional period, you will be charged $0.99/month for the remainder of the Prime Video Channel promotional period. If you cancel your Prime Video Channel subscription during the promotional period, you will be not be charged for your AMU subscription for the remainder of the period.