DEAL ALERT: Get The All-New Roku Streaming Stick 4K is Just $29.99 (40% OFF)

Jason Gurwin

For a limited time, you can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $29.99 (normally $49), a more than 40% savings. This is the same price as its predecessor, the Roku Streaming Stick+, was on Black Friday 2020.

Last month, Roku launched a major update to their 4K streaming stick, replacing the Roku Streaming Stick+ with the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K. As we shared in our review this morning, the new device is snappier, supports Dolby Vision, and is a worthwhile upgrade, even for those who already have a Roku Streaming Stick+.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (Latest Model)

  • New Quad-Core Processor
  • HD & 4K up to 60 FPS
  • HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, & Dolby Vision
  • Supports Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Includes Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls
  • 2x Wi-Fi Speed & 50% Better Range

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is an incredible deal at just over $29.99. If you need Dolby Vision, this is an inexpensive upgrade to improve your video quality. The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and Peacock.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Video Review

