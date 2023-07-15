DEAL ALERT: Get These Top-Ranked Roku Devices for Over 30% Off

If you missed upgrading your streaming situation during Prime Day, the good news is that these top-ranked Roku devices are more than 30% off right now. And while they aren’t at the 50% off Black Friday levels that we saw last November, a discount like this doesn’t come along that often.

So, we have rounded up four streaming devices that are available now at incredible discounts. Now is the time to save on getting your setup ready for the upcoming football season.

The Best Deals on Roku Devices Right Now

Roku Express

This is the cheapest Roku device on the market – and even cheaper with 37% off. It’s super easy to use (just plug it into your TV, no outlet needed) and even works with all your voice-assistant devices too (like Amazon Alexa, Siri, Hey Google, and others). Plus, with the Roku app on your phone, you can turn your TV into private listening mode with headphones.

Roku Express 4K

This has everything the Roku Express does, but it is built for 4k streaming – giving you HD, 4K, and HDR picture quality. Plus the remote is a bit more useful because it can also take in voice commands (no additional device needed) and can power on your TV and adjust the volume. Right now it is 32% off.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

This is pretty much the same thing as the Express 4k, but comes in a stick format that you can just port into the back of your TV without any HDMI cables. It’s a bit lighter and has a bit stronger Wi-Fi connection as well. It comes with the same upgraded remote as the Express too. Same discount as the Express 4k: 32% Off.

Roku Streambar 4K

If you want a 4K streaming device and soundbar in one, then this is the one to get. It has the same features and picture quality as the other 4K devices (Express and Stick), but the added benefit of getting an additional speaker that boosts volume and speech clarity – making your TV easier to hear and adding rich depth to your music. You can also add other Roku speakers for additional bass and surround sound later. And like the others, this one is 32% off too.

That's all you have to do to get a brand-new Roku streaming device delivered to your door! These devices have some particularly awesome features, including:

Powerful menu navigation : Enjoy a lightning-fast interface and channels that launch in a snap.

- Access to streaming your favorite apps : Find shows and movies with the ability to stream all your favorite apps like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and many more.

Quick connection : Enjoy fast, seamless TV streaming in any room in the house with better Wi-Fi.

: Enjoy fast, seamless TV streaming in any room in the house with better Wi-Fi. Physical and App Remotes : Use your phone or the remote that comes in the box.

: Use your phone or the remote that comes in the box. Hands-free voice controls : Play entertainment, control your streaming, power up your TV

: Play entertainment, control your streaming, power up your TV Private listening : Plug headphones into your remote or use a wireless pair with the Roku mobile app to crank up the volume without disturbing a quiet house.

: Plug headphones into your remote or use a wireless pair with the Roku mobile app to crank up the volume without disturbing a quiet house. Watch what you love: Upgrade your streaming with a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including Roku Originals and 275+ free Live TV channels on The Roku Channel.

The device will also come with access to Roku’s free TV streaming service The Roku Channel, so you can start watching high-quality entertainment at no cost immediately. But don’t forget: this 30%+ off deal may end at any time.