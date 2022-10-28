DEAL ALERT: Get Three Months of SHOWTIME for $3.99 Per Month, a 64% Savings

Paramount’s premium movie and TV streaming service SHOWTIME is getting a big discount! Starting today, customers who are not already SHOWTIME subscribers can sign up and get three months of the service for only $3.99 per month after a 30-day free trial.

That means that you can get four months of SHOWTIME for just $12, which is a savings of 64% over the regular price of $10.99 per month. Check below for step-by-step instructions on how to get this limited-time offer from SHOWTIME.

How to Save 64% Off Three Months of SHOWTIME

Click here to activate the deal.

Click “Start Your Free Trial.”

Choose an e-mail and password.

Enter your information and payment details to complete the sign-up process.

And that’s it! You’ll be subscribed to the special discounted rate for three months of SHOWTIME, not including a 30-day free trial! SHOWTIME is a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service that gives access to content on the Showtime network without the need for a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like “Yellowjackets,” “Billions,” and “American Gigolo.”

SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service seven to eight months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.

The service is seemingly one of the few that has not raised the price of a subscription recently. If that wasn’t enough to draw in new customers, the new promo offering 64% off for three months should certainly draw more eyes to the service.

Once the trial period is over, customers can bundle their SHOWTIME and Paramount+ subscriptions and continue to save. The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle with ads costs $11.99 per month, and the ad-free version is $14.99 per month.

That’s the best customers can get until the inevitable merger of the two platforms into one. Until then, however, customers can get four total months of SHOWTIME for just $12 with this incredible deal.