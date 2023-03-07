DEAL ALERT: Get Three Months of STARZ for $3 per Month, 40% Discount to Premium Streaming Service

Subscribing to STARZ just got a lot more attractive. The premium cable channel’s streaming service is now offering a new deal giving customers three months of service for just $3; this latest promotion brings the price down even more from the already discounted $5 per month. With prices so low, you almost don’t have an excuse not to subscribe.

How to Get Three Months of STARZ for $3 Per Month

Click here to activate the offer.

Enter your email when prompted and click “CONTINUE.”

Enter your payment information and click “SUBSCRIBE.”

Complete the sign-up process.

This offer is only available for new STARZ subscribers who sign up online, although you’re still eligible if you’ve previously signed up for STARZ through your cable company or a streaming service like YouTube TV or Prime Video Channels.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream the STARZ App?

You can stream the STARZ App on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

On mobile devices and tablets, you can download shows and movies offline so you can stream even if you don’t have internet access.

What Original Series Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

STARZ has no end of quality entertainment, including the long-awaited third season of”Party Down” which features Adam Scott as a hapless employee of a Los Angeles catering company. Another one of the channel’s standout hits is the growing Power franchise. The next series in the ongoing story to return will be the third season of “Power Book II: Ghosts,” which will premiere on March 17. The new season will see Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.

Those titles are joined with hits like “Outlander,” “BMF,” “Spartacus,” and “Gaslit,” so, if you take advantage of the deal, you’ll have plenty to keep you busy over the next three months.

What Movies Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

Classics like the “Die Hard” trilogy, “Casino,” “Aliens,” “The Big Lebowski,” and “Fargo,” as well as recent favorites “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and movies for kids like “Osmosis Jones,” “Robots,” and “The Muppets,” are just the cherry on top of the deliciously good streamer.