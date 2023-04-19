DEAL ALERT: Get Two Months of Apple TV+ Free to Celebrate New Jennifer Garner Show ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

Have you been waiting for a good time to try Apple TV+? Afraid perhaps that a one-week free trial wouldn’t be sufficient time to really give the service a thorough test? Well your patience has been rewarded, because Apple is offering new and qualifying returning users a very nice offer.

Right now, customers can get two free months of Apple TV+ with no promo code. There’s no hidden fees at the end of the two months; your price will simply revert to the standard $6.99 per month if you choose to continue the service after the free viewing period.

How to Get Two Free Months of Apple TV+

Click here to activate the deal .

. Click the “Accept Two Months Free” Button.

If you are a returning customer, follow login prompts to apply the offer.

If you are a new customer, enter your information to sign up for an account.

This special offer from Apple is meant to draw in more users for its latest original series “The Last Thing He Told Me.” The series stars Jennifer Garner and “Game of Thrones” actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a taught, emotional and thrilling tale. Garner plays Hannah, a woman who must forge a closer relationship with her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) when her husband mysteriously disappears.

Snagging the deal and getting two free months of Apple TV+ won’t just give you access to “The Last Thing He Told Me,” however. You’ll get the entire library of Apple TV+ at your fingertips, from critically acclaimed series like “Ted Lasso” and movies like “Tetris” to live sports. Apple TV+ is offering subscribers an MLB doubleheader every Friday night until at least June, so you can use your free two months of the service to watch essentially all of the games announced so far.

The offer is good for qualifying new and returning customers, so check to see if you can grab your two free months of Apple TV+ today.