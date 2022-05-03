 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Get up to 40% OFF Fire TV, Roku Devices For Mother’s Day 2022

Jason Gurwin

If Mom is looking for a new way to stream – there are some great deals to put a smile on her face. Whether she has her eye on a Roku or Amazon Fire TV there are great options that will save you 35% or more. While they aren’t quite as low as the Black Friday 2020 record-setting deals, these savings are definitely some of the best we’ve seen since then.

Amazon Fire TV Deals

For just $19.99, you can get the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite which is normally priced at $29.99. But, if you want a remote that can control your TV’s power and volume, you should upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $29.99, which is normally $39.99.

If your mom wants a streaming device that offers the full cinematic experience at home complete with 4K and Dolby Vision, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just $34.99, a $15 savings from the normal $49.99 price point. Their top-of-the-line Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also on sale for just $44.99, down from $54.

One of the biggest discounts, however, is on the Amazon Fire TV Cube, which at just $69.99 is over 40% off its $119.99 price. The device combines an Amazon Echo and Fire TV in a single device.

Roku Deals

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Roku has some amazing Mother’s Day deals of their own. Their best value is their Roku Express 4K+ at just $28.98, down $11.01 from its normal $39.99 and streams in 4K. The $28.98 is just $5 more than the device’s all-time low price.

If you want Roku’s top-of-the-line option, the company is offering a nearly $30 discount on the Roku Ultra. This is their most powerful streaming player ever and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmosphere.

They are also offering the Roku Streambar for just $109 which is a $20 savings from the $129 price, which is a soundbar with a built-in 4K streaming player.

