DEAL ALERT: Get Up to 40% OFF Fire TV Devices, And Receive Them In Time For Christmas
If you haven’t snagged the right gift for your loved one this holiday season, Amazon is giving one last chance to save on Fire TV devices ahead of Christmas Day. For a limited time, you can get up to 40% Fire TV devices including the Amazon Fire Stick 4K and the newly released Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max.
Amazon Fire TV Items On Sale (through December 25)
- Amazon Fire Stick Lite: $19.99 (normally $29.99)
- Amazon Fire Stick: $24.99 (normally $39.99)
- Amazon Fire Stick 4K: $29.99 (normally $49.99)
- Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max: $34.99 (normally $54.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $84.99 (normally $119.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Recast: $204.99 (normally $279.99)
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K and includes support for Wi-Fi 6. Just like its predecessor, it also has support for 4K, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. This model comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.
If you prefer to save a little more, you can also get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99, 50% off its normal price. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is just $24.99 (normally $39.99) and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is just $19.99 (normally $29.99).
What Can You Watch with Fire TV?
A Fire TV device is a great way to cut the cord and get away from cable. It allows you to watch almost every major streaming service available, including this list.
