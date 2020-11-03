DEAL ALERT: Get up to 45% OFF Fire TV Devices For Alexa’s Birthday
In honor of Alexa’s Birthday, Amazon is dropping the price of all Fire TV devices including Amazon Fire Stick Lite, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube, and Amazon Fire TV Recast. With the deal, you can get a Fire TV device for as little as $18. The discounts are available until November 8th.
Alexa’s Fire TV Birthday Deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $17.99 (normally $29.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $27.99 (normally $39.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $29.99 (normally $49.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $79.99 (normally $119.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Recast 2-Tuner: $129.99 (normally $229.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Recast 4-Tuner: $179.99 (normally $279.99
- Amazon Fire TV Blaster: $29.99 (normally $34.99)
The Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite were just released last month. The devices have a brand-new processor, which has similar performance to the Fire TV Stick 4K. The Fire TV Stick includes a remote that can control power and volume on your TV, while the Fire TV Stick Lite cannot.
At $29.99 the Fire TV Stick 4K is a steal. It’s 40% off its normal price and the lowest its been since last Black Friday (even cheaper than Prime Day). The biggest difference between the Fire TV Stick 4K and the two cheaper devices is that it supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio.
How to Get Fire TV Stick 4K For $29.99
- Click here to activate the offer
- Add the Item to Cart
- Complete Checkout
Amazon Fire Stick 4K
- The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.
- Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.
- Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.
- Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.
- Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes.
- More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.
- Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.
- Alexa on Fire TV provides the most comprehensive voice experience of any streaming media player.
- Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.1.