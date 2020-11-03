DEAL ALERT: Get up to 45% OFF Fire TV Devices For Alexa’s Birthday

In honor of Alexa’s Birthday, Amazon is dropping the price of all Fire TV devices including Amazon Fire Stick Lite, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube, and Amazon Fire TV Recast. With the deal, you can get a Fire TV device for as little as $18. The discounts are available until November 8th.

Alexa’s Fire TV Birthday Deals

The Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite were just released last month. The devices have a brand-new processor, which has similar performance to the Fire TV Stick 4K. The Fire TV Stick includes a remote that can control power and volume on your TV, while the Fire TV Stick Lite cannot.

At $29.99 the Fire TV Stick 4K is a steal. It’s 40% off its normal price and the lowest its been since last Black Friday (even cheaper than Prime Day). The biggest difference between the Fire TV Stick 4K and the two cheaper devices is that it supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio.

How to Get Fire TV Stick 4K For $29.99

Click here to activate the offer

Add the Item to Cart

Complete Checkout

Amazon Fire Stick 4K