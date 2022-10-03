DEAL ALERT: Get Up to 50% Off Amazon Fire TV Devices for a Limited Time

Thinking about getting a new Amazon Fire TV device? Now might be the best time. You can save up to 70% on Amazon devices, making this their biggest Fire TV device sale yet, and the best part is there’s no discount code needed.

The limited-time offer comes ahead of their “two days of holiday deals” set for Oct. 11 and 12. Prices for popular items are the lowest they’ve been, and even cheaper than they were for previous Black Fridays. For just $24.99, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and for only $10 more, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Which Amazon Fire TV Devices Are On Sale?

About Amazon Fire TV Devices

How to Become an Amazon Prime Member for Free

Some of the deals are exclusively for Prime members. If you don’t already have an Amazon Prime account, or you haven’t been a member in over 12 months, you can get a free 30-day trial.

All you have to do is create an account (or access your old one), sign up using your preferred payment method, and enjoy your 30-day free trial. During this trial, you’ll also have access to Prime Video. After the trial period, you can keep your Prime membership for just $14.99 per month.