DEAL ALERT: Get Up to 50% Off Amazon Fire TV Devices for a Limited Time
Thinking about getting a new Amazon Fire TV device? Now might be the best time. You can save up to 70% on Amazon devices, making this their biggest Fire TV device sale yet, and the best part is there’s no discount code needed.
The limited-time offer comes ahead of their “two days of holiday deals” set for Oct. 11 and 12. Prices for popular items are the lowest they’ve been, and even cheaper than they were for previous Black Fridays. For just $24.99, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and for only $10 more, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Which Amazon Fire TV Devices Are On Sale?
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $19.99 (normally $39.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $24.99 (normally $49.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $34.99 (normally $54.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $59.99 (normally $119.99)
- Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Smart TV with Fire TV: Starting at $99.99 (normally $179.99)
- Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: Starting at $199.99 (normally $299.99)
- Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: Starting at $299.99 (normally $429.99)
About Amazon Fire TV Devices
- The Fire TV sticks are compatible with most TVs, and they all come with a remote that has convenient TV controls. They are also wallet-friendly, as the Amazon Fire TV Stick can be purchased for only $19.99.
- If you want something a bit more powerful than the Fire TV Stick, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Cube, which is now on sale for $59.99. They did release a new version that will cost $139.99 when it’s released in late-October.
- But if you wanted to check out the smart TV line, Amazon provides a simple option to stream everyday entertainment for any household. Smart HD Amazon Fire TVs are available starting at just $99.99.
- Many of the devices also include the latest hands-free voice remote with Alexa, and some of the most updated picture and sound technology.
How to Become an Amazon Prime Member for Free
Some of the deals are exclusively for Prime members. If you don’t already have an Amazon Prime account, or you haven’t been a member in over 12 months, you can get a free 30-day trial.
All you have to do is create an account (or access your old one), sign up using your preferred payment method, and enjoy your 30-day free trial. During this trial, you’ll also have access to Prime Video. After the trial period, you can keep your Prime membership for just $14.99 per month.