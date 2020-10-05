 Skip to Content
The Streamable
DEAL ALERT: Get up to 85% Off Amazon Channels Including Epix, Sundance Now, PBS Masterpiece

Jason Gurwin

Amazon is discounting a number of subscription services through Amazon Prime Video Channels ahead of Prime Day.

With the deal you can get 85% off subscriptions like Epix, Sundance Now, PBS Masterpiece the first two months (a full list is below). The deals expire on October 14th.

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is also discounting the Fire TV Recast 2-Tuner to only $129.99 and Fire TV Recast 4-Tuner to $179.99 ($100 OFF).