DEAL ALERT: Get Your First Month of AMC+ For Just $0.99 (90% OFF) Through Amazon Prime Video Channels

Amazon has a special promotion which will give new subscribers a 1 Month of AMC+ For $0.99 a month (normally $8.99). The deal ends on December 15th.

How to Get AMC+ For $0.99

Click here to activate the offer

Click Get Started

Confirm & Complete Sign-Up

AMC+ carries original shows from AMC, Sundance TV and IFC, as well as streamers Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. Shows include “Mad Men”, “Killing Eve,” “The Walking Dead” and ‘NOS4A2” all without ads.

The offer is only available to new subscribers to AMC+ via Amazon Prime Video Channels. You are still eligible for the offer if you have previously signed up using your cable company or streaming service like Hulu or directly through AMC+.

You can stream AMC+ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

Earlier this year, AMC Networks replaced AMC Premiere with AMC+. When it first launched, it was only available through cable companies like Comcast on their X1 and Flex devices. In July, it came to streaming through Sling TV for the first time, and then expanded to Amazon Prime Video Channels in October.