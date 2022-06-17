 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Sling TV

DEAL ALERT: Get Your First Month of Sling TV For Just $17.50 (50% Off)

Jason Gurwin

Sling TV has brought back its best offer of 2022.

New customers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for 50% off, meaning that the normally $35 service is available for just $17.50. Subscribers who take advantage of the deal will also get a free month of DVR Plus, which normally costs $5.

If you want to bundle the two Sling options, you can get Sling Orange + Blue for 50% off, meaning that the plan that normally costs $50 per month will be just $25.

This is the perfect option for those who want to tune into the rest of the Stanley Cup Finals or tune into the summer TV season.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV

For NHL fans, you can watch every Stanley Cup Finals game on ESPN3 (which simulcasts the Stanley Cup Finals on ABC).

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5).

Sling Orange

Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue adds FS1, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, USA Network, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
50% OFF 50% OFF 50% OFF
$35 $35 $50
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.