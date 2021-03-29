DEAL ALERT: Get 3 Free Months of Funimation on PS4 or PS5

Sony’s PlayStation is again offering its Play at Home initiative, where gamers are urged to stay home and play games, promoting social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this initiative, Sony is offering three free months of Funimation for first-time subscribers through your PS4 or PS5. This trial runs ends on April 22 so make sure you sign up soon.

How to Redeem Playstation’s Play at Home Funimation Deal on PS4

Download the Funimation app from the PlayStation Store

Create a Funimation account

Sign up for the free trial on the Funimation app

You’re automatically enrolled for three free months!

How to Redeem Playstation’s Play at Home Funimation Deal on PS5

Download the Funimation app from the PlayStation Store

Check your email for a promotional code within 24 hours.

Create an account at www.funimation.com/PS5PlayAtHome and select “Start Free Trial.”

Select the Premium Plus Monthly Plan.

Enter your promo code in the “Have a promo code?” field

Enter your payment details. (Promo codes can only be redeemed by paying with a credit card.)

Select “Start Subscription.”

Once you follow these steps, you’ll be able to access Funimation for three months instead of the usual two weeks. Remember to cancel your recurring subscription should you not want Funimation after the trial period! Though, to be fair, there are a ton of awesome shows available on the platform.

Recently, Funimation was in the news for an antitrust lawsuit that emerged during the former’s potential acquisition of Crunchyroll. The U.S. Department of Justice reviewed the cast and is fearful of issues that could extend from a Funimation/Crunchyroll merger. Late last year, Sony’s Funimation and Crunchyroll announced a $1.175 billion deal that would see the anime streaming service change ownership from AT&T to Funimation. You can read the full article highlighting Funimation and Crunchyroll’s merger issues here.