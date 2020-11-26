DEAL ALERT: Get Hulu For Just $1.99 (66% OFF), Hulu Black Friday Deal is Back For 2020

For a limited time one the best Black Friday streaming deals is back!

You can get Hulu for just $1.99 a month (normally $5.99) for the next 12 months. With the promotion, you’ll save $48 on the streaming service over the next year.

How to Get Hulu Black Friday 2020 Deal

Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal

Select Limited Time Offer

Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year

Get The Deal $1.99 / mo. | normally $5.99 hulu.com Black Friday Deal: Save $48 on the Hulu Limited Commercials Plan

But hurry up, for the 2020 Hulu Black Friday promo, you will have to subscribe by November 30th at 11:59pm to get the streaming service deal.

Only new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t been a subscriber in the last year) — meaning that those who signed-up for the deal last year aren’t eligible.

This Hulu Black Friday coupon is one of the best streaming Black Friday deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020.

What Can I Watch With Hulu?

Hulu offers the best selection of current TV shows and starting at just $1.99 a month for their ad supported plan with this Black Friday sale, it is more affordable than both Netflix ($13.99), HBO Max ($14.99), Amazon Prime Video ($8.99).

Hulu is home to original series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, The Act, Shrill, Love Victor, Ramy, Mrs. America, and Academy Award winning films like “Parasite.”

With your Hulu subscription you will be able to watch most shows on-demand from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, HGTV, and more. They recently launched FX on Hulu, which means you can watch all current episodes on FX, FXM, FXX right after they air (and their entire library of past seasons).

The Hulu streaming library includes shows like This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy, Empire, Family Guy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live, Bob’s Burgers, Law & Order: SVU and more. For kids, there are shows from Boomerang, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon, as well as exclusive shows like Shrek, Shark Tale, and Kung Fu Panda.

If you prefer, you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $11.99 a month, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial. You can also bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month which will give you access to Disney classics, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

For $64.99 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial, you can get Hulu + Live TV with 65+ channels from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks — you can watch live TV streams similar to YouTube TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV.

What Devices Can I Stream Hulu?

You can stream Hulu on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Xboxe Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, iOS, Android, VIZIO Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, and your browser.

These include streaming devices like Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Ultra, Amazon Fire TV devices like Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube, Apple TV 4K, and new Chromecast with Google TV.