DEAL ALERT: Hulu Subscribers Can Add Showtime For Just $3.99 a Month For Four Months
Calling all Billions, Shameless, and Dexter fans. One of the best and least expensive ways to get access to Showtime right now is through Hulu. Hulu is offering Showtime as an add-on to their streaming service for only $3.99 per month (65% savings) for the next four months (normally $10.99).
The timing couldn’t be better because Dexter: New Blood premieres for a 10-episode limited series on November 7th.
How to Get Showtime For $4.99
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Showtime For $4.99 a Month
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Showtime For $3.99 a Month
You can add Showtime to both Hulu and Hulu Live TV huge library of on-demand streaming content. The on-demand service starts at $6.99 a month (with limited commercials) or $12.99 a month (with no ads), after a 30-Day Free Trial.