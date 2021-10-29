 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu SHOWTIME

DEAL ALERT: Hulu Subscribers Can Add Showtime For Just $3.99 a Month For Four Months

Jason Gurwin

Calling all Billions, Shameless, and Dexter fans. One of the best and least expensive ways to get access to Showtime right now is through Hulu. Hulu is offering Showtime as an add-on to their streaming service for only $3.99 per month (65% savings) for the next four months (normally $10.99).

The timing couldn’t be better because Dexter: New Blood premieres for a 10-episode limited series on November 7th.

How to Get Showtime For $4.99

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Showtime For $4.99 a Month

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Showtime For $3.99 a Month

You can add Showtime to both Hulu and Hulu Live TV huge library of on-demand streaming content. The on-demand service starts at $6.99 a month (with limited commercials) or $12.99 a month (with no ads), after a 30-Day Free Trial.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.