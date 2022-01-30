DEAL ALERT: Get Showtime For Just $4.99 a Month For Six Months (55% OFF)

Been waiting to sign-up for Showtime to stream Billions or Yellowjackets?

One of the best and least expensive ways to get access to Showtime right now is through Hulu. Hulu is offering Showtime as an add-on to their streaming service for only $4.99 per month (55% savings) for the next six months (normally $10.99).

If you haven’t tried Hulu before, you can get this deal included with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu. The timing couldn’t be better because the new season of Billions just started and you can now binge the entire first season of hit series Yellowjackets.

How to Get Showtime For $4.99

New Hulu Subscribers

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Showtime For $4.99 a Month

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Showtime For $4.99 a Month

You can add Showtime to both Hulu and Hulu Live TV huge library of on-demand streaming content. The on-demand service starts at $6.99 a month (with limited commercials) or $12.99 a month (with no ads), after a 30-Day Free Trial.