DEAL ALERT: Hulu Subscribers Can Add STARZ For Just $0.99 a Month For 2 Months to Stream Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Jason Gurwin

If you want to stream blockbuster movies and original series like the just launched Power Book III: Raising Kanan, American Gods, Men In Kilts, one of least expensive ways to get access to STARZ right now is through Hulu.

Hulu is offering STARZ as an add-on to their streaming service for only $0.99 per month (90% savings) for the next two months.

How to Get STARZ For $0.99

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add STARZ For $0.99 a Month

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click here to log-in to your account
  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add STARZ For $1.99 a Month

You can add STARZ to both Hulu and Hulu Live TV huge library of on-demand streaming content. The on-demand service starts at $5.99 a month (with limited commercials) or $11.99 a month (with no ads), after a 30-Day Free Trial.

Not a Hulu Subscriber? Get a 7-Day Free Trial of STARZ

If you’re not a Hulu subscriber, you can get 7-Day Free Trial of Starz directly from the Starz App.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • After it redirects, add your email and Claim Offer
  • Complete Sign-Up
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

