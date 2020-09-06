DEAL ALERT: Hulu Subscribers Can Add STARZ For Just $1.99 a Month
Calling all Power fans fans out there! With the debut of Power Book II: Ghost tonight, one of least expensive ways to get access to STARZ right now is through Hulu. Hulu is offering STARZ as an add-on to their streaming service for only $1.99 per month (80% savings) for the next three months.
How to Get STARZ For $1.99
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add STARZ For $1.99 a Month
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click here to log-in to your account
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add STARZ For $1.99 a Month
You can add STARZ to both Hulu and Hulu Live TV huge library of on-demand streaming content. The on-demand service starts at $5.99 a month (with limited commercials) or $11.99 a month (with no ads), after a 30-Day Free Trial.