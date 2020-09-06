DEAL ALERT: Hulu Subscribers Can Add STARZ For Just $1.99 a Month

Calling all Power fans fans out there! With the debut of Power Book II: Ghost tonight, one of least expensive ways to get access to STARZ right now is through Hulu. Hulu is offering STARZ as an add-on to their streaming service for only $1.99 per month (80% savings) for the next three months.

How to Get STARZ For $1.99

New Hulu Subscribers

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add STARZ For $1.99 a Month

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

Click here to log-in to your account

Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add STARZ For $1.99 a Month

You can add STARZ to both Hulu and Hulu Live TV huge library of on-demand streaming content. The on-demand service starts at $5.99 a month (with limited commercials) or $11.99 a month (with no ads), after a 30-Day Free Trial.