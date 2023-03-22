DEAL ALERT: Last Chance to Get Two Months of MGM+ for Just $2.99 Each; Offer Ends Thursday, March 23

If you’re looking for a new streaming service to add to your entertainment lineup, now might be the perfect time to give MGM+ a try. The service that carries original shows like the Forest Whitaker-helmed “Godfather of Harlem” and fantastic movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” and the latest James Bond flick “No Time to Die” is offering a special deal to new users!

Now through March 23, customers who sign up for MGM+ through Prime Video Channels will get two months of the service for $2.99, 50% off the regular price of $5.99. Essentially, this offer allows you to get a whole month of MGM+ free after paying one regular month’s cost.

Once again, this offer is extremely limited-time, as it expires Thursday, March 23. If you needed an excuse to try MGM+, don’t wait a single second longer; sign up today and save 50% off your subscription for two months!

How to Get Two Months of MGM+ For $2.99 Each, a 50% Savings

Click here to activate the deal .

. Click the “Get Started” button.

Review that your information is correct, and hit “Confirm” to start watching.

Audiences may have only just heard about MGM+, but the service has actually been around for a while under a different name. Until January 2023, MGM+ was known as EPIX. The rebrand was executed by Amazon, which purchased MGM and its content library in March of 2022.

If you’re a user of the live TV streaming service YouTube TV, you can keep saving money on an MGM+ subscription when the deal through Prime Video Channels expires. YouTube TV customers can now bundle MGM+ with STARZ for $11.99 per month. Individually those services cost a total of $15, so if you want to keep enjoying MGM+ after the two-month period at a discount, this is one of your best options.

If you don’t mind waiting a few more weeks, you won’t even need to be a YouTube TV customer to access that bundle. Amazon will begin offering the same package (STARZ and MGM+) at the same $11.99 price point in the coming weeks, so there’ll be more ways to access MGM+ at a discount than ever.