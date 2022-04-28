DEAL ALERT: Last Day to Get Epix for Just $0.99 for 3 Months
Don’t miss this great opportunity to add Epix to your streaming collection! Get three months of the premium channel for just $0.99 using your Amazon Prime Video account by clicking below.
How to Get Epix for $0.99 on Amazon Prime Channels
Step 1
Click the HERE and visit the offer site.
Step 2
Click “Get Started” and review your information.
Step 3
Click “Confirm” and start watching now!
What is Epix?
EPIX is a premium television network owned by MGM that delivers a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises – all available from a streaming device.
EPIX ® has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including :
- “Godfather of Harlem”
- “Pennyworth”
- “Chapelwaite”
- “Billy the Kid”
- “From”
- “NFL: The Grind”
- And more
You’ll also have access to films like:
- “Sonic the Hedgehog”
- “World War Z”
- The James Bond Films
- “A Quiet Place 2”
- And more
EPIX
EPIX is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.