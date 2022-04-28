 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Last Day to Get Epix for Just $0.99 for 3 Months

Jeff Kotuby

Don’t miss this great opportunity to add Epix to your streaming collection! Get three months of the premium channel for just $0.99 using your Amazon Prime Video account by clicking below.

How to Get Epix for $0.99 on Amazon Prime Channels

Step 1

Click the HERE and visit the offer site.

Step 2

Click “Get Started” and review your information.

Step 3

Click “Confirm” and start watching now!

What is Epix?

EPIX is a premium television network owned by MGM that delivers a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises – all available from a streaming device.

EPIX ® has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including :

You’ll also have access to films like:

EPIX

EPIX is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

