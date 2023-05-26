DEAL ALERT: Military Members Can Get 25% Off Any Paramount+ Subscription for Life

Memorial Day is nearly here, and Paramount+ wants to give those who have served a special thank you. Starting now, any users who decide to verify their status as a current or former member of the military will get 25% off a Paramount+ subscription for as long as they choose to keep it.

The deal will give you access to the entire Paramount+ library no matter which subscription tier you pick. Paramount+ is home to blockbuster movies like “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” as well as a wide variety of original TV series, from “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” to “Halo” to shows like “1923” and “Tulsa King” from the mind of Taylor Sheridan. It also offers live sports like UEFA Champions League soccer, NFL games, and more.

This offer is being extended to active duty members of the military, reservists, National Guard, veterans, and retiree members, military families, and Gold Star families.

How Military Members Can Get 25% Off Paramount+ Subscription for Life

Click here to activate the offer .

. Fill in your status, branch of service, name, date of birth, and email address. Then, click “Verify my military status.”

Once your status has been confirmed, pick the Paramount+ plan for you.

Enter payment and contact information and complete the sign-up process.

What Plans Does Paramount+ Offer?

Paramout+ has three tiers currently. First is its Essential plan, which comes with limited ads and currently costs $4.99 per month. Starting June 27, when Paramount releases its Paramount+ with Showtime tier, the price will rise to $5.99 per month. Users can go with the monthly plan and pay $3.74 per month until June 27, then see their price increase to $4.49 per month, or they can sign up now for the annual plan (normally $49.99) and pay just $37.40 for an entire year of Paramount+ Essential.

The second option is Paramount+ Premium. This choice takes out all those pesky ads and gives users a 24/7 livestream of their local CBS affiliate, which boosts the live sports offerings on Paramount+ to include NFL football, college football and basketball, and more. It’s currently $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, so with the 25% discount the rate comes out to $7.50 per month or $75 annually.

Users can also decide to select the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle now and get ready for June 27 early. It currently costs $11.99 per month to grab the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle, which is the same price the company will charge when Paramount+ Premium merges with SHOWTIME on that fateful June day. The Paramount+ Premium tier will cease to exist as a standalone option at that time. Users who pick this plan will see their price drop to $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year.