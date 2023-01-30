DEAL ALERT: New Alexa Voice Remote Pro from Amazon at Lowest Price Ever

Have you been looking to boost the functionality of your Amazon Fire TV streaming device? Are you tired of rooting around your couch cushions and emptying the pockets of every garment you wore in the past week looking for your remote?

If you answered “yes” to one of these questions, Amazon has a great new deal for you. Right now, customers can grab a new Alexa Voice Remote Pro for just $29.99, normally $34.99; that’s a savings of 14%, and the lowest price ever for the remove!

How to Save 14% Off New Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Click here to activate the deal.

Click “Add to Cart” or “Buy Now.”

Enter your billing and shipping info when prompted, and check out.

The new Alexa Voice Remote Pro has a ton of new features, but the coolest is the remote-finding accessory. Simply say “Alexa, find my remote” into any device with Alexa, the Alexa app or Fire TV app and Alexa Voice Remote Pro will emit a ringing noise, helping you locate it instantly. The remote finder has a range of up to 30 feet, so you’ll never have to worry about losing it again.

The remote also comes with two programmable buttons that will let you customize your interface. Fan of the horror-centric streaming service Shudder, but tired of navigating through menu lists to find the app? No problem, you can now program your customizable buttons to take you straight to Shudder or any other channel or app your heart desires.

Other features of the Alexa Voice Remote Pro include:

Dedicated headphone button, allowing you to pair wireless headsets and other Bluetooth-equipped devices quickly and easily

Backlit interface, with a motion-activated backlight that makes remote use in dimly lit environments a breeze

Alexa voice controls, making content navigation a snap

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. The remote is not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick (1st Gen), Element Fire TV Edition, Insignia HD/Insignia FHD, Hisense U6HF 4K ULED Fire TV Series, or Echo show 15.