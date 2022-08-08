DEAL ALERT: New and Existing Customers Can Get Three Months of Apple TV+ for Free

It’s always annoying when you see a product or service that you already use offering great deals, but exclusively for new customers. Well, whether you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber or not, the tech giant has a can’t-miss deal for you.

Through Apple Card, the company is giving away three months of free streaming, but you have to redeem the offer by Oct. 31, 2022. After the free three months, plans will automatically renew at $4.99 per month.

How to Get Three Months Free of Apple TV+

Click Here to Start the Process

Click “Redeem Now”

The Apple TV app will open on your device

Current subscribers will receive a message that the promo has been activated. New customers will be prompted to register for an Apple TV account.

This is a perfect opportunity to try out Apple’s streamer. Not only is it the home of the “CODA,” the 2022 Academy Award winner for Best Picture, but the service — while still small compared to its competitors — has been regularly turning out incredible programming in recent years. From the Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” to the acclaimed thriller “Severance,” from comedy whodunit “The Afterparty” to speculative sci-fi series “For All Mankind,” from the star-studded “Morning Show” to the gorgeous epic “Pachenko,” Apple TV+ has been the home to some of the best TV series over the past few years.

Now, you can catch up on all of that content for free for three months.