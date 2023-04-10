DEAL ALERT: Get 2 Years of Wondrium For the Price of 1

Have you been thinking about learning a new language? Or maybe brushing up on your trigonometry skills? Then you may want to think about signing up for Wondrium. This subscription video service was created by The Teaching Company, the minds behind The Great Courses, which has been offering top quality learning-by-video since the 1990s.

Right now, Wondrium is offering new users a spectacular chance to dive right into the courses they want the most. For a limited time, new Wondrium subscribers can get two years for the price of one when they sign up for an annual subscription. A two-year subscription through this deal lowers the price to $6.25/month, a 69% savings from the normal monthly cost!

How to Get Two Years of Wondrium For the Price of One

Click here to activate the deal

Ensure the Annual plan + Free Year offer is selected, then click “Continue”

Enter your contact and payment information to complete the sign-up process

Get the Deal 2 years for $150 wondrium.com SAVE 69%

That’s all you’ve got to do to start watching Wondrium today. With two years locked in at such a low rate, you’ll have enough time to power through quite a few different courses, and the breadth of subjects available on Wondrium means you won’t have to struggle too hard to find something fascinating and relevant for you.

Wondrium’s 8,000+ video lessons cover a wide variety of subjects, including math, science, history, biology, chemistry, crafts, art, music, personal development, chemistry, foreign language, English, French, Spanish, German, and other categories. New lectures and topics are added every single month, so you’ll never run out of new things to learn, even in two years.

There are bonus benefits to your Wondrium subscription, as well. Wondrium users get a special discount on DVDs and downloads from The Great Courses, allowing them to elevate their learning experience as much as possible. A Wondrium account also provides access to PDFs of more than 600 workbooks and guidebooks from the online course material.

Lectures aren’t the only material you’ll find on Wondrium, either. The service offers thousands of original documentary titles, including “Breaking Their Silences” and “Academy of Hope: Taking on America’s Adult Education Problem.” There are also informative short-form videos covering topics ranging from “The Ancient Olympics” to “Cryptocurrency.”