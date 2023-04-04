DEAL ALERT: New DIRECTV STREAM Customers Get $30 Off First Three Months as MLB Season Starts, NBA, NHL Playoffs Approach

The start of spring means three things: the beginning of baseball season, and the end of the NBA and NHL regular seasons. The playoffs are coming, and since over half of the NBA’s teams make it to the postseason every year, there’s a good chance at least one of your local teams will be represented.

That means you’ll need a live TV streaming service if you want to see the last few games of the regular season on your local regional sports network and watch all the way through the latter stages of the playoffs when broadcasts go national.

Luckily for you, DIRECTV STREAM is offering new users a fantastic deal. Right now you can sign up for any DIRECTV STREAM plan and save $10 per month for the first three months of your service, a total savings of $30.

How to Save $30 Off Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM

. Click “Start Free Trial” and choose the plan that’s right for you.

Enter your information and complete the sign-up process.

If you’re looking to grab the most possible sports channels with your subscription, you’ll want to heavily consider the Choice plan. Starting at $99.99 per month ($89.99 with the current promotional offer), it offers a wide variety of RSNs, including Bally Sports RSNs.

The Choice plan also carries the Turner Networks and ESPN, so when the NBA and NHL move into the latter portion of their postseasons, you can still watch every game. The NBA playoffs this year will be on ABC, ESPN], TNT, and NBA TV, while the NHL postseason will offer its first round on regional sports networks. After that, games shift to the national stage on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS.

MLB just started its regular season, as well. You’ll be able to use your DIRECTV STREAM subscription to watch in-market and out-of-market games this season, because in addition to MLB Network the service also carries an incredible number of regional sports networks (RSNs).