DEAL ALERT: New DIRECTV STREAM Subscribers Can Get $10 OFF + HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, Epix Free for 3 Months

DIRECTV STREAM isn’t wasting any time when it comes to offering deals to new subscribers. Customers still have until April 4 to claim a $10 credit on their first three months of service, but the streaming service is also now offering a host of premium channels for free too.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Customers who sign up for the streamer’s base Entertainment package will receive Cinemax, Starz, Showtime, and EPIX for free for three months. If they sign up for the DIRECTV STREAM Choice package (or anything above that), they will also receive HBO Max as well. The Entertainment package runs $69.99 per month, while the CHOICE plan starts at $89.99.

The $10 credit and premium channel deals can be combined, but you’ve only got until Monday to take advantage of the former.

After the first three months, subscribers will be charged for the services, which run from $6 to $14.99 per month. While adding an extra $53.99 on top of the monthly rate might be cost-prohibitive for many consumers, having three full months to sample the offerings of each service is a lot of time for customers to figure out which — if any — are worth keeping long-term.

How to Get Free Premium Channels from DIRECTV STREAM

Sign up for any package

Receive $10 OFF + corresponding premium channels for free for three months.

If you’re an existing subscriber, you may be eligible for 50% off premium channels for the next three months. On Reddit, users have flagged a deal that appears to only be available for certain customers. Apparently, existing subscribers are able to receive 50% off the cost of Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz for three months. Since all three premium channels normally run $11 per month, that means that for roughly 90 days, viewers can watch them for $5.50 each.

On all plans, DIRECTV STREAM includes local channels and 34 of the Top 35 cable channels including live sports (ESPN, FS1, USA Network, TNT, TBS), live news (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News), and entertainment (Discovery, Bravo, HGTV, A&E, Hallmark, and more).

To be eligible, customers must be new to DIRECTV STREAM.

Does DIRECTV STREAM have a Contract or Extra Fees?

When you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM “No Contract” Plan, your DIRECTV STREAM service will be month-to-month, so you can cancel at any time without penalty. There are also no Broadcast TV or RSN Fees.

What Features Does DIRECTV STREAM Have?

With DIRECTV STREAM, you will be able to stream 90+ channels including locals and your local regional sports network on the streamer’s Choice Plan. The service includes Unlimited Streams in your home (and three while traveling).

On all of their No Contract plans, customers will also receive access to their Unlimited DVR. The service also includes thousands of hours of on-demand content from your favorite channels.

