DEAL ALERT: New Sling Subscribers Can Get Their First Month For Only $10 + Showtime For Free (80% OFF)
Sling TV has stepped up the already insane discount on their Live TV Streaming Service.
For the last few months, New Customers could get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $10 (normally $35), but now the deal has gotten even better. For a limited time, new subscribers will also get a free month of SHOWTIME ($10.99 value).
This is a great option if you wanted to stream the new season of Dexter, because the combo is even cheaper than signing up for SHOWTIME directly. If you want even more content, you can also add STARZ for just $5 more for your first month.
That means you can get 50+ channels of Live TV + Showtime & STARZ for just $15.
How to Get Sling For $10
- Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV
- Select Start Watching Now
- Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)
- Complete Sign-Up
Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 150 Hours for $5).
Sling Orange
Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.
You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.
Sling TV Channel Lineup
|“Orange”
|“Blue”
|“Combo”
|Get $25 OFF
|Get $25 OFF
|Get $25 OFF
|$35
|$35
|$50
|A&E
|•
|•
|•
|AMC
|•
|•
|•
|BET
|^ $6
|•
|•
|Bravo
|-
|•
|•
|Cartoon Network
|•
|•
|•
|CNN
|•
|•
|•
|Comedy Central
|•
|•
|•
|Discovery
|-
|•
|•
|Disney Channel
|•
|-
|•
|Disney Junior
|^ $6
|-
|^ $6
|E!
|-
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|-
|•
|Food Network
|•
|•
|•
|Fox News
|-
|•
|•
|Freeform
|•
|-
|•
|FX
|-
|•
|•
|FXX
|-
|^ $6
|^ $6
|Hallmark Channel
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6
|HGTV
|•
|•
|•
|History
|•
|•
|•
|Investigation Discovery
|•
|•
|•
|Lifetime
|•
|•
|•
|MSNBC
|-
|•
|•
|MTV
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6
|Nickelodeon
|-
|-
|-
|Paramount Network
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6
|Syfy
|-
|•
|•
|TBS
|•
|•
|•
|TLC
|-
|•
|•
|TNT
|•
|•
|•
|Travel Channel
|•
|•
|•
|truTV
|^ $6
|•
|•
|USA Network
|-
|•
|•
|VH1
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6
|WE tv
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6