DEAL ALERT: New Subscribers Get 50% Off Sling for 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend (Plus Free Premium Pass)

Mike Nelson

If you are looking for the cheapest way to stream the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest, or the All-Star Game, Sling TV has the best deal on their already budget-conscious live TV streaming service for this weekend’s NBA celebrity appearances in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The contests and games will be broadcast on TNT, which is found on both Sling’s Orange and Blue packages at $40 each per month or $55 combined per month. With the current offer of 50% off, that means new customers can save $20 or $27.50 respectively on their first month. A huge saving compared to other live streaming services such as Hulu Live TV which costs $69.99 per month, YouTube TV which costs $65.99 per month, or DIRECTV STREAM which costs $74.99 per month.

On top of that, you will also get a free month of their Premium Pass (which includes Showtime, MGM+, and STARZ) and DVR Plus (200-hour DVR). That’s an additional $30+ value.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV

What’s Included in the Sling TV Deal?

For NBA Fans, you can watch every nationally televised NBA game and every contest in the upcoming playoffs with Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, TNT, and ESPN3 (which simulcasts “NBA on ABC”). You can also sign up for Sling’s Sports Extra pack to add on NBA TV, which will give you even more roundball coverage.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

And with the Premium Pass that’s included in the first month, you’ll get 9 Showtime channels (e.g. Showtime West, Sho x BET, and Showtime Family), 19 STARZ channels (e.g. STARZ Cinema, STARZ Encore, and STARZ Comedy), and 4 MGM+ (formerly EPIX) channels.

Sling Orange

Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue adds FS1, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, USA Network, NFL Network, NBC and FOX in select markets, and more.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
50% OFF 50% OFF 50% OFF
$40 $40 $55
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
