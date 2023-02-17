DEAL ALERT: New Subscribers Get 50% Off Sling for 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend (Plus Free Premium Pass)

If you are looking for the cheapest way to stream the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest, or the All-Star Game, Sling TV has the best deal on their already budget-conscious live TV streaming service for this weekend’s NBA celebrity appearances in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Get The Deal $20 / month (normally $40) sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $20, or get them BOTH for only $27.50 / mo.

The contests and games will be broadcast on TNT, which is found on both Sling’s Orange and Blue packages at $40 each per month or $55 combined per month. With the current offer of 50% off, that means new customers can save $20 or $27.50 respectively on their first month. A huge saving compared to other live streaming services such as Hulu Live TV which costs $69.99 per month, YouTube TV which costs $65.99 per month, or DIRECTV STREAM which costs $74.99 per month.

On top of that, you will also get a free month of their Premium Pass (which includes Showtime, MGM+, and STARZ) and DVR Plus (200-hour DVR). That’s an additional $30+ value.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV.

Select Start Watching Now.

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both).

Complete Sign-Up.

What’s Included in the Sling TV Deal?

For NBA Fans, you can watch every nationally televised NBA game and every contest in the upcoming playoffs with Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, TNT, and ESPN3 (which simulcasts “NBA on ABC”). You can also sign up for Sling’s Sports Extra pack to add on NBA TV, which will give you even more roundball coverage.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

And with the Premium Pass that’s included in the first month, you’ll get 9 Showtime channels (e.g. Showtime West, Sho x BET, and Showtime Family), 19 STARZ channels (e.g. STARZ Cinema, STARZ Encore, and STARZ Comedy), and 4 MGM+ (formerly EPIX) channels.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup