DEAL ALERT: NVIDIA Shield Drops Almost 20% to Just $124.99

Jason Gurwin

For Prime Day 2021, the most popular Android TV streamer NVIDIA Shield has dropped their price to just $124.99 (normally $149.99). This is the lowest price the latest version of the SHIELD streaming device has been since it was released in November 2019.

NVIDIA SHIELD

  • 25% Faster with all-new NVIDIA Tegra X1+ chip
  • 8GB of built-in storage
  • 4K Video w/ Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
  • MicroSD Port for additional storage
  • Gigabit Ethernet, Dual-Band AC Wi-Fi, & Bluetooth 5.0
  • All-New Bluetooth/IR Remote with backlit buttons, customizable menu, remote locator
  • Built-in Plex Media Server

It is similar to the Apple TV in high-end performance, but is built on top the Android TV platform. It can stream 4K content, play graphics intensive video games, quickly respond to voice commands, and never breaks a sweat.

It can be used as a Plex Media Server, stream Live TV with fuboTV, Philo, (buy-link: Sling TV, and YouTube TV, and streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

The device also has a feature called GameStream that lets you play games from your GeForce-powered computer on your NVIDIA Shield.

