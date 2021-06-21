DEAL ALERT: NVIDIA Shield Drops Almost 20% to Just $124.99

For Prime Day 2021, the most popular Android TV streamer NVIDIA Shield has dropped their price to just $124.99 (normally $149.99). This is the lowest price the latest version of the SHIELD streaming device has been since it was released in November 2019.

NVIDIA SHIELD

25% Faster with all-new NVIDIA Tegra X1+ chip

8GB of built-in storage

4K Video w/ Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

MicroSD Port for additional storage

Gigabit Ethernet, Dual-Band AC Wi-Fi, & Bluetooth 5.0

All-New Bluetooth/IR Remote with backlit buttons, customizable menu, remote locator

Built-in Plex Media Server

It is similar to the Apple TV in high-end performance, but is built on top the Android TV platform. It can stream 4K content, play graphics intensive video games, quickly respond to voice commands, and never breaks a sweat.

It can be used as a Plex Media Server, stream Live TV with fuboTV, Philo, (buy-link: Sling TV, and YouTube TV, and streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

The device also has a feature called GameStream that lets you play games from your GeForce-powered computer on your NVIDIA Shield.