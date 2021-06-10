DEAL ALERT: Paramount Plus Just Added 1,000 New Movies, How to Try It One Month Free With This Promo Code

CBS All Access is now Paramount+ and you can try it for one month free.

The rebranded streaming service includes TV shows and movies from channels like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, Smithsonian – and Paramount+ original series like Star Trek: Discovery.

For a limited time, Paramount+ is giving away a One Month Free Trial of Paramount+ Ad-Free Plan (normally $9.99 a Month) with a special promo code.

But, most exciting is that the service just added 1,000 new movies including “The Avengers”, “Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol”, “Sonic the Hedgehog”, “Terminator: Dark Fate”, “Skyfall” and more (a full list is below). In addition, they are debuting Mark Wahlberg’s new movie, “The Infinite,” which has skipped theaters to go straight to Paramount+.

How to Get a Free Month of Paramount+

Click here to activate the deal

Apply Coupon Code: MOVIES at Checkout

You will get your first month free of either plan

Get The Deal $9.99 / month paramountplus.com Get a Free Month of Paramount+ with Code: MOVIES

Paramount+ ad-free trier includes access to your local CBS affiliate, which means you can watch NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf. It is also now the exclusive home to Champions League soccer.

One of the more alluring points of Paramount Plus is the fact that it’s getting additional content. They will be expanding the company’s library to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies.

You’ll also be able to binge original series like “Star Trek: Picard”, “Star Trek: Discovery”, “The Twilight Zone”, “Interrogation”, “The Good Fight”, and more. You can see a full list of original series here.

How to Stream the new ‘Paramount+’ for Free

Stream Paramount+ originals, such as “Star Trek: Discovery” and “SpongeBob: Kamp Koral” with a 1-Month Free Trial. Streamable content also includes live NFL games and on demand access to 30,000+ TV show episodes.

Get The Deal $9.99 / month paramountplus.com Get a Free Month of Paramount+ with Code: MOVIES

Movies on Paramount+

7-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+. … Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. 7-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com

Action

Terminator: Dark Fate

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Red Dawn

Skyfall

The Avengers

Gemini Man

The Rhythm Section

Horror

Body Cam

Saint Maud

Crawl

Child’s Play

Gretel & Hansel

Pet Sematary

The Prodigy

The Haunting

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Arachnophobia

Kids/Family

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Addams Family

Wonder Park

The Adventures of Tintin

Charlotte’s Web

Comedies