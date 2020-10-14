 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Prime Student Members Can Get Showtime For $0.99 / Month For an Entire Year

Jason Gurwin

Do you or someone in your family have a Prime Student account? Well, you’re in for a treat on Prime Day 2020. All existing Prime Student members can sign-up for Showtime for just $0.99 / month for 12 months through Prime Video Channels.

If you’re not a Prime Student member, you can still get Showtime for just $0.99 a month for two months. Both deals expire today.

How to Get 12 Months of Showtime For $0.99

  • Click here to activate the deal
  • If you don’t see the deal, make sure you first log-in to your Prime Student account.
  • Click Subscribe Now
  • Complete Checkout

