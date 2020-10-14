DEAL ALERT: Prime Student Members Can Get Showtime For $0.99 / Month For an Entire Year
Do you or someone in your family have a Prime Student account? Well, you’re in for a treat on Prime Day 2020. All existing Prime Student members can sign-up for Showtime for just $0.99 / month for 12 months through Prime Video Channels.
If you’re not a Prime Student member, you can still get Showtime for just $0.99 a month for two months. Both deals expire today.
How to Get 12 Months of Showtime For $0.99
- Click here to activate the deal
- If you don’t see the deal, make sure you first log-in to your Prime Student account.
- Click Subscribe Now
- Complete Checkout
The Best 2020 Prime Day Streaming Service Deals
- Showtime: $0.99 (normally $10.99)
- STARZ: $0.99 (normally $8.99)
- Epix: $0.99 (normally $5.99)
- Noggin: $0.99 (normally $7.99)
- UMC: Urban Movie Channel: $0.99 (normally $4.99)
- Sundance Now: $0.99 (normally $6.99)
- PBS Masterpiece: $0.99 (normally $5.99)
- Up Faith & Family: $0.99 (normally $4.99)
- Lifetime Movie Club: $0.99 (normally $3.99)
- Pantaya: $0.99 (normally $5.99)
- PBS Documentaries: $0.99 (normally $3.99)
- MotorTrend: $0.99 (normally $3.99)
- History Vault: $0.99 (normally $4.99)
- A&E Crime Central: $0.99 (normally $4.99)
- MovieSphere: $0.99 (normally $4.99)
On Prime Day, Amazon also has some great deals on streaming devices, discounting the Fire TV Cube to $69.99 (normally $119.99), Fire TV Recast 2-Tuner to $129.99 (normally $299.99) and Fire TV Recast 4-Tuner to $179.99 ($279.99).