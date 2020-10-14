DEAL ALERT: Prime Student Members Can Get Showtime For $0.99 / Month For an Entire Year

Do you or someone in your family have a Prime Student account? Well, you’re in for a treat on Prime Day 2020. All existing Prime Student members can sign-up for Showtime for just $0.99 / month for 12 months through Prime Video Channels.

If you’re not a Prime Student member, you can still get Showtime for just $0.99 a month for two months. Both deals expire today.

How to Get 12 Months of Showtime For $0.99

Click here to activate the deal

If you don’t see the deal, make sure you first log-in to your Prime Student account.

Click Subscribe Now

Complete Checkout

The Best 2020 Prime Day Streaming Service Deals

On Prime Day, Amazon also has some great deals on streaming devices, discounting the Fire TV Cube to $69.99 (normally $119.99), Fire TV Recast 2-Tuner to $129.99 (normally $299.99) and Fire TV Recast 4-Tuner to $179.99 ($279.99).